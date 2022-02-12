Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan went to Dubai to celebrate Valentines Day with boyfriend Rocky actress shared photos from flight

Entertainment

TV actress Hina Khan has left for Dubai with boyfriend Rocky to celebrate Valentine’s Day, sharing some photos from the flight with fans.

Actress Hina Khan, who plays the lead character in the TV serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, often remains in the headlines on social media for one reason or the other. Hina’s fans know how much she loves to travel. Whenever the actress gets time in between the shoots, she goes on a journey. At the same time, when Valentine’s Week is going on, how can she be behind in such a situation. Recently, Hina Khan has taken off for a romantic trip with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have been dating each other for a long time and both of them often go for a walk together. At the same time, Hina Khan has left for Dubai vacation with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Hina Khan has shared some of her photos as soon as she boarded the flight. He has posted these photos on his Instagram handle, in which he can be seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and joggers. The actress is looking very beautiful in these clothes.

Along with this, in Insta Story, Hina and Rocky have also shared their selfie with the fans from the airport, in which both are seen posing with a peacock. With this photo, he wrote in the caption ‘#peacocklove’.

The actress has also shared photos from inside the flight, in which she is sitting comfortably and enjoying the journey. He captioned the post, ‘After almost three years.. missed flying emirates full marks for luxury, comfort and hospitality in this Beast A380, one of my favorite airliner emirates’.

Let me tell you, actress Hina Khan started her career with Star Plus’ TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, in which she played the character of Akshara. He gained tremendous popularity from this show. After this, she was recognized in every household by the name of Akshara. Also, Hina Khan met Rocky through this show itself. Rocky was the supervising producer of the show. Later both came closer and since then both are together.


