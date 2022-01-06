Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra has such married life from love marriage with Nisha Rawal to divorce

Karan Mehra, who played the role of Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has a complicated married life. Even after doing love marriage with Nisha Rawal, their marriage has reached to divorce.

Star Plus’ most popular and longest running show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is well received by the audience. People have given a lot of love to all the characters of this show from the beginning till now. At the same time, Karan Mehra, who played the character of the show’s lead ‘Naitik’, was also well-liked by the audience. By playing Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, he became the heartthrob of television and the most ideal son and husband on the small screen.

On television, he played the role of an ideal son and husband very well, but in real married life, he spread. Karan broke millions of hearts by marrying actress Nisha Rawal, who had been his girlfriend for five years. The love story of these two is also no less than a film. However, now a lot of difficulties have come in their married life and everything has turned upside down for them.

Karan and Nisha met for the first time during the film ‘Hanste-Hanste’: Karan Mehra completed his degree in Fashion Designing from NIFT Delhi. After which he started working as a designer in the year 2008 in Jimmy Shergill and Nisha Rawal’s film ‘Haste-Haste’. Karan and Nisha met each other for the first time during the shooting of this film. Both became friends during the shooting and soon they fell in love with each other.

Karan proposed to Nisha in his birthday party: Karan Mehra, who was shy and calm, proposed Nisha in front of the entire media by sitting on his knees. He had officially invited Nisha to his birthday party at his Mumbai house for marriage. As she entered the building, Karan, her family, close friends and media were waiting to surprise her. After which Karan proposed her by sitting on his knees.

Had dated each other for full five yearsAfter proposing, Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal dated for about five years to get to know each other better. While giving an interview to Filmbeat, Karan and Nisha had also expressed their feelings towards each other. In the interview, Karan had said, ‘Nisha is the perfect partner who understands me completely. I feel lucky to have him in my life’.

Both got married in the year 2012: After dating for five years, Karan and Nisha tied the knot on November 24, 2012. Nisha hails from a Rajput family and Karan Mehra from a Punjabi family, due to which both had similar wedding rituals. Their wedding took place at the actor’s Noida residence amidst family members and close friends.

The son was welcomed in the year 2017: After four years of marriage, when Karan Mehra was in the Bigg Boss 10 house, his wife Nisha Rawal found out that he was pregnant and the two welcomed son Kavish Mehra on June 14, 2017.

Nisha accuses Karan Mehra of domestic violence: After being happy for so many years of marriage, there was a rift in their marriage and recently she had accused Karan Mehra of having illicit relations and cheating. At the same time, he had also said that Karan had raised his hand on him. However, Karan had called all the allegations false. At the same time, it has come to the fore that this love marriage of both has reached the verge of divorce.