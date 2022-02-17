Entertainment

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari Singh has become mother share photos while flaunting baby bum

24 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari Singh has become mother share photos while flaunting baby bum
Written by admin
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari Singh has become mother share photos while flaunting baby bum

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari Singh has become mother share photos while flaunting baby bum

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari Singh has become mother share photos while flaunting baby bum

Actress Mohena Kumari Singh, who plays Kartik’s sister Kriti in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is all set to become a mother. He has given this good news by sharing some of his photos on social media.

TV’s most famous serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has given many superhit artists till now. Actress Mohena Kumari Singh, who plays Karthik’s sister in this show, is in a lot of discussions these days. Actually Mohina is pregnant and she has given this information to the fans by sharing some of her photos on social media.

Recently, Mohina has given this good news to the fans on her Instagram handle. After which he is getting a lot of congratulations on social media. In the photos shared by the actress, it can be seen that she is flaunting baby bump. Sharing these photos, he wrote, ‘The beginning of a new beginning, sharing the good news with everyone @suyeshrawat. Thanks @shrirangswarge for the lovely photos. You made it such a happy day for us’.

It can be seen in these photos that Mohena is sitting on a chair flaunting baby bump and her husband Suyash Rawat is keeping her on her shoulder. In the second photo, Mohina is seen very happy holding her baby bump.

Let us inform that, Mohena Kumari Singh married Suyash Rawat on October 14, 2019. Suyash is the younger son of Satpal Maharaj and Mohina Kumari is the daughter of Raja Pushpraj Singh Judeo of Rewa. All the wedding rituals of the actress took place in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. At the same time, PM Modi also attended his wedding reception.

READ Also  Suniel Shetty emotional post on Son Ahan Shetty Birthday! Suniel Shetty's post surfaced on son Ahan Shetty's birthday, said 'Proud of you'

Talking about the career of Mohena Kumari Singh, she was first seen in the season 3 of ‘Dance India Dance’ in the year 2012. Mohina is a very brilliant dancer and she gave her first audition in ‘Dance India Dance’ after waiting in line for hours. Mohina belongs to the Royal Family of Rewa but at the same time she has also been a brilliant dancer and choreographer.

After this the actress was seen in many TV shows. She was later seen playing the role of Kartik’s sister in Star Plus’s famous show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. On the other hand, Mohina has distanced herself from the industry after marriage and now she is seen spending time with her family.


#Yeh #Rishta #Kya #Kehlata #Hai #fame #Mohena #Kumari #Singh #mother #share #photos #flaunting #baby #bum

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  A tremendous twist is coming in the serial 'Anupama', 'Kavya', who disappeared from the show, gave a hint

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment