Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari Singh in real life the daughter in law of royal family

Television’s most popular serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has been entertaining the audience a lot since the beginning. It has been more than 12 years since this show started but even today it is very much liked by the people. At the same time, many artists have come in the show so far and many have left the show. But even today the fans are curious to know about the life of the old cast of the show. Today we will talk about the life of one such great actress.

Mohena Kumari Singh, who played the character of Keerti in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, gained a lot of popularity from this character. At the same time, after marriage, Mohena has said goodbye to the TV world. Mohina Kumari Singh is now the daughter of a royal family and lives a royal life. Mohena lives in a very glamorous way in her in-laws’ house. This beautiful princess of Rewa has now become the daughter-in-law of the cabinet minister of Uttarakhand. Her Rajputana complexion is clearly visible in Mohena’s photo on social media. On the other hand, Mohena Kumari Singh wears Rajputana attire on every festival of her house.

Mohina Kumari Singh also has tremendous bonding with her mother-in-law and Jethani. She often shares photos with her mother-in-law and Jethani on social media. She also shared a cute photo of her with both of them, with which she wrote ‘Saas, Bahu, Saga’.

Mohina is the daughter-in-law of Uttarakhand’s cabinet minister: Significantly, Mohena Kumari Singh married Suyash Rawat, the cabinet minister of Uttarakhand and son of spiritual guru Satpal Maharaj, on 14 October 2019. Their marriage took place in Haridwar with great pomp. Mohena wore a red dress, which was designed by famous fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Mohina is very happy in her married life and is enjoying a lot. Mohina often shares photos with family on social media.

Has appeared in many TV shows: Talking about the career of Mohena Kumari Singh, in the year 2012, she made her TV debut with ‘Dance India Dance’. After this show, she was also seen in ‘Dil Dosti Dance’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. With this, Mohena has appeared in the role of Kirti in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.