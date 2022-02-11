Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan Shivangi Joshi turn Raj and Simran seen romancing on the song of DDLJ

A video of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi dancing to the song of DDLJ has surfaced, which is becoming very viral on social media.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who played the role of Kartik and Naira in TV’s famous serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, are loved by the audience. Fans are desperate to see this pair together. And now their wait is going to end soon. Actually, this pair is going to make a big comeback on TV again. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will soon be seen together in a new music video. The name of this new music video of everyone’s favorite Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi is ‘Teri Ada’.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi shared the first look of this music video a few days back, which left everyone stunned as both looked like Raj-Simran of DDLJ.

After this, now Shivangi and Mohsin have recently shared a video of themselves, in which both can be seen dancing on DDLJ Song. In the video, the couple is seen romancing like Raj and Simran in a mustard field.

At the same time, Shivangi Joshi has written in the caption with this video ‘Raj – Simran vibes right’. Seeing the romance of both in this video, fans are praising them fiercely. Praising this video, actress Rupali Ganguly wrote, ‘Very lovely, wonderful chemistry of both of you. Missing seeing you guys together’.

On the other hand, one of his fans has written in the comment ‘Finally got a chance to see both of you together’. At the same time, someone wrote, ‘After so many days, I was very happy to see Kiara together’.

Seeing the look of Mohsin Khan in the video, people on social media have started comparing him with the secret of DDLJ. Fans are finding the actor’s style and style exactly like Raj and are praising him openly.

Let us tell you, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan have worked together for almost four years in the TV serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. The pair of both was very much liked in this show. At the same time, everyone is eager to see both of them together.