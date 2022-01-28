Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi dances on the song Sami Sami from Pushpa

Actress Shivangi Joshi has recently shared a video of herself. In this video, she can be seen dancing to the song ‘Sami-Sami’ from Allu Arjun’s film ‘Pushpa’.

Actress Shivangi Joshi remains very active on social media. Every day she is seen sharing her glamorous photos and dance videos. Shivangi gained a lot of popularity from TV’s most famous show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. In this show, she played the character of Akshara i.e. Hina Khan’s daughter Naira. Meanwhile, now he has shared a dance video of his. In this video, she is doing a tremendous dance on the song Sami-Sami from Allu Arjun’s recently released film ‘Pushpa’.

Shivangi Joshi has shared this dance video of her on Instagram handle. With this video, he has written in the caption ‘A little pagalpanti is necessary’. In the video, Shivangi can be seen dancing with her friend on the song ‘Sami-Sami’ from ‘Pushpa’ in a fun way. Her dance steps are also looking splendid.

Fans are commenting fiercely on this video of the actress and praising her. One of his fans has written in the comment ‘You are looking very cute’, while the other has written ‘Very fabulous’. So someone said ‘This is not Pushpa Raj. This is Shivangi Raj where everyone will fall in love with her’.

Let me tell you, Shivangi Joshi may have made a mark in acting today, but she is an actress as well as a great Kathak dancer. The actress has been participating in dance competitions since childhood. Along with this, she has also won gold medal in Taekwondo competitions.

Talking about Shivangi Joshi’s career, she entered the industry in the role of ‘Ayat Haider’ with the serial ‘Beintehaan’. His acting in this serial was well liked. Shivangi was later seen in the role of ‘Poonam Thakur’ in ‘Begusarai’.

After which Shivangi Joshi was seen in ‘Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, in which she played the role of Naira. After this serial, he was recognized in every household. His chemistry with Mohsin Khan in this show was also very much liked. At the same time, the fans started calling her as Kaira.