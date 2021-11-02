Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi was seen playing with sand after the desert safari in Dubai, is going to surprise the fans with the new project

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai fame Shivangi has hinted her fans in her new post that she is bringing something new for them.

Shivangi Joshi, who has said goodbye to the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, is out on a trip to Dubai these days. Actress Shivangi Joshi is constantly sharing pictures from her official Instagram account with fans. Sometimes from the hotel room and sometimes from Burj Khalifa, beautiful photos of the actress are coming out. Shivangi Joshi was associated with the show ‘Yeh Rishta’ for a long time. As soon as Shivangi became free from the role of Naira-Seerat in YRKKH, the actress has taken a new avatar.

In such a situation, now the actress has taken time out for herself and Shivangi is enjoying Dubai trip with her special friend. There were speculations about Shivangi Joshi that the actress has come to spend her holidays as well as has come to Dubai for her new project. In such a situation, a video story came out from Shivangi’s account in which Shivangi was seen doing her makeup in the makeup room.

Shivangi has also given a hint to her fans in this post that she is bringing something new for them. Shivangi has written ‘Coming Soon’ on her post. Shivangi is seen doing a shoot for Brand Forever 52 in the video.

Forever 52 has also shared Shivangi Joshi’s video with fans from its official Insta account, in which information has been given on the caption – ‘Wedding Sutra ft Shivangi Joshi Coming Soon.’ Shivangi has posted the same video on her story, which is going to fill a lot of excitement for the fans.

Let me tell you, Shivangi has also shared some more pictures of herself in which she is seen enjoying in the desert of Dubai. The actress is seen playing with golden dust in the photos. Shivangi’s look in the photos is very special. View photos;-

Let us tell you, TV star Shivangi is roaming in Dubai with her special friend Neha Advik Mahajan. A video surfaced from Shivangi’s hotel room in which she was seen enjoying a lot with her friend. In the video story, Shivangi was seen taking the food trolley. Know who Neha Aadvik Mahajan is.