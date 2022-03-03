Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harsh Birla slams Akshara new trouble will come in Abhiras marriage

There are going to be tremendous twists in the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In this episode, Bade Papa is going to be seen giving the omen of marriage to Abhi.

Star Plus’s famous show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is being liked a lot these days. In the show, the pair of Akshara i.e. Pranali Rathore and Abhimanyu i.e. Harshad Chopra is settled in the hearts of the people. New twists and turns are being seen in the show every day. In the last episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it was shown that elder father gives approval for Akshara and Abhimanyu’s marriage. Not only this, he also takes back the condition that he had placed in front of Abhi. Everyone becomes happy with his decision and there is happiness in the family. Meanwhile, a new twist is about to come in the show, which the audience will be surprised to see.

The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see Manish Goenka welcoming Abhimanyu as a son-in-law. He performs Abhi’s aarti and will be seen giving shagun. Seeing this, there is an atmosphere of happiness in the Goenka family. On the other hand, Aarohi is getting upset.

Abhimanyu returns to Birla House with his siblings with the omen. Jahan Ko tells Manjari that Manish has agreed to the Goenka marriage. Everyone gets happy hearing this but the ground slips under Harsh Birla’s feet. Harsh is not at all happy with Abhi’s marriage. Not only this, he will also be seen telling the truth to Manjari.

While everyone is celebrating the happiness of marriage, Harsh Birla starts blaming Akshara. During this, he says about Akshara, ‘The game has just started and look ahead and see what Akshu madam does with us. For Abhimanyu and for this house, there can be no worse and more useless girl than him. Will destroy us, she is not going to connect this house, will break the house’.

Abhimanyu does not doubt Harsh’s words and tells his father. He is not invited to this wedding, because if he comes to the wedding, he will only keep fighting. Everyone gets shocked to hear this thing of Abhi.