Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harsh Birla succeeds in her trick Akshara will keep waiting for Abhimanyu to stop

The next episode of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is full of tremendous twists, in which it will be seen that Harsh will once again create a ruckus in Abhi and Akshu’s marriage.

The serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ coming on Star Plus is very famous among the audience. This show is making a lot of noise on TV these days. The audience enjoys the pairing of Akshara ie Pranali Rathod and Abhimanyu ie Harshad Chopra in the show. While the preparations for Akshara and Abhimanyu’s wedding are going on in the show at the moment, the audience is going to see a lot of turmoil in the next episode of the show.

It was recently shown in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ that Abhimanyu refuses his father Harsh Birla to attend the wedding and Manjari gets very angry with this. Now the show will see a lot of twists and turns in the coming time.

In the show, Goenka and Birla family are busy in wedding preparations, so Aarohi does not like all this at all. She walks out in anger and starts crying. At the same time, Kairav ​​comes there and takes care of him.

Then Aarohi tells her ‘I am happy inside, but I am very lonely myself. How did everyone forget so soon, the day I became a bride. I also had dreams, but nothing had come true. I have feelings too, but with whom should I share this.

On the other hand, Harsh gets angry seeing Akshara. He starts telling Akshara very badly. Just then Akshu asks Harsh ‘why do you hate me so much’. Responding to which Harsh Birla says ‘Because of you my son uninvited me from his marriage. Then if I don’t hate you, should I perform your aarti?

Then Akshara, hearing Harsh Birla’s words, goes to Abhimanyu, asks him about it. Akshara tells Abhimanyu ‘how can you do this. If Uncle’s blessings are not with us then we cannot do this. If we had to get married only after offending the family, we would have done it already. Abhimanyu gets very upset after hearing these words of Akshara and tells her ‘Don’t insist on useless things. What do you know about my family? After fighting with each other, they leave separately.

In the next episode, viewers will see that both the families get ready for Akshara and Abhimanyu’s rokay. At the same time, once again there is a big problem due to Harsh Vardhan. Then Manjari is not ready to leave without Harsha.

At that time Abhimanyu also says ‘If mother does not go then I will not go either. It won’t stop. You refuse Goenka, it will not be Tilak’. On the other hand Akshara gets ready to stop and sits and waits for Abhimanyu.