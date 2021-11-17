Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Highlights: Akshara’s brother points finger at Abhimanyu, a fight breaks out between Goenka and Birla family

A very exciting turn has come in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The Goenka family was about to join the Birla family, but this confusion created a rift between the two families. It was shown in the show that Abhimanyu leaves the hospital with his tai ji for his tilak. When Abhimanyu is late on his tilak, the Birla family reaches the Goenka House.

There he is greatly respected. Meanwhile, there is constant confusion as to which daughter of the Goenka family is going to be the bride of Abhimanyu. Here, Akshara’s breathing is getting faster. On the other hand, Aarohi is getting over excited. Just then Akshara starts singing a song for Abhimanyu.

Just then Abhi also comes there. He is overjoyed to see Akshara but Akshara’s face lit up. Abhi wants to make eye contact with Akshara but Akshara is seen stealing his eyes during this. Abhimanyu makes Akshara wear a bracelet instead of Aarohi. Still no one understands that Abhimanyu is in love with Akshara. Now Aarohi gets very jealous seeing this.

When Tilak’s turn comes, the rituals are performed with ascending, seeing that the ground slips under Abhi’s feet. Abhi then makes Tilak stop and tells the whole truth in front of both the families. Now meanwhile, the Goenka family and the Birla family are shocked.

The process of blaming each other starts. Sometimes Kairav ​​gets furious and vents anger on Abhimanyu. So sometimes Neil takes his brother’s side and says that the confusion happened because of him. In such a situation, Vansh shouts that you do not hide Abhi’s mistake. Then Abhi’s mother Manjari says that the fault is hers, she should have said clearly in the beginning. When Aarohi-Akshara’s family members rain down on Abhimanyu, Birla starts shouting when Birla is unable to see his son being insulted. A fight breaks out between the two families.

Just then Abhi shouts and stops everyone. He goes to Akshara and says that your silence is spoiling the relations of our families. You say something, Akshara. Aarohi’s blood is burning when Abhi is talking to Akshara.

What will happen next? Will Aarohi be able to bear all this? Or will it rain on Akshara? Will Akshara be able to calm Aarohi’s anger? This is going to be very interesting to know.

The post Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Highlights: Akshara’s brother points finger at Abhimanyu, tussle between Goenka and Birla family appeared first on Jansatta.



#Yeh #Rishta #Kya #Kehlata #Hai #Highlights #Aksharas #brother #points #finger #Abhimanyu #fight #breaks #Goenka #Birla #family