Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Kairav ​​Step Forward To Help Akshara Niel Reveal Abhimanyu Truth Before Manjri

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Seeing Akshara upset, Kairav ​​tries to tell everything to Bade Papa, on the other hand Neel also reveals Abhi’s truth in front of Manjari.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Star Plus’s banging serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is making a lot of noise these days. The coming twist in the show has not only kept it ahead in the TRP race, but has also increased the excitement of the audience. Recently in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was shown that while preparations are going on for Aarohi and Abhimanyu’s engagement, on the other hand Akshara makes excuses for not going there. However, Abhimanyu forcefully brings Akshara to the engagement function and also makes her dance forcibly. But the upcoming twists in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ do not end here.

Some videos related to the upcoming episode of the show are becoming fiercely viral on social media. In which it was seen that Akshara enters the engagement while dancing on ‘Bole Chudiyan’. She forces herself as well as others to dance on that song. At the same time, Abhimanyu also dances on this song by swinging.

After dancing and singing, there is a ritual of wearing the ring. Aarohi’s ring is found, but Abhimanyu’s ring is lost somewhere. However, Akshara manages to find him, which leaves Abhi shuddering. Not only this, when Aarohi is about to put Abhimanyu on the ring, it is revealed that his finger is hurt.

However, Manjari asks Aarohi to wear the ring on her other finger. Akshara comes to know that Abhimanyu has done all this intentionally. She also ties a bandage on his finger and advises him to get married in peace. However, Akshara could not hold back her tears after saying this to Abhimanyu. But Kairav ​​sees her crying.

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it will be shown further that seeing Akshara upset, Kairav ​​will try to tell her heart to Manish i.e. his elder father. On the other hand Neil also tries to tell the truth of Abhimanyu to Manjari. Now it remains to be seen how this effort of Kairav ​​and Neel will bear fruit.