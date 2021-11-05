Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – ‘Karthik-Naira’ can be seen together again, good news for the fans of Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan!

After the track of Naira and Karthik in the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is over, ‘Kayra’ fans are missing Mohsin and Shivangi Joshi. Although both the actors have left the show YRKKH. The pair was very much liked by the audience in the TV show. Meanwhile, Mohsin and Shivangi also worked together in a music album. In that song too, Mohsin and Shivangi were highly appreciated by the audience.

Mohsin and Shivangi fans are disappointed that they will no longer be able to see the two together. However, now the news is coming that soon Mohsin and Shivangi will be seen together again. According to reports, Shivangi and Mohsin may be seen together in another project after finishing the show. Mohsin had left this relationship before Shivangi.

There were reports that Mohsin was already looking for work elsewhere before leaving the show. On the other hand, Shivangi will soon work in a project with Jasmin Bhasin. It is being said that this is going to be a music video. Apart from this, it is being said that Shivangi will be seen in an OTT platform with Mohsin.

According to the report of Pinkvilla – Jasmin Bhasin will be seen in a video which will be voiced by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal. Mohsin will also be in this video. It is being said that Jasmine and Mohsin will come as a pair in the video.

There is also news that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maker Rajan Shahi is going to prepare another family drama with Mohsin and Shivangi. At the same time, both TV stars also have offers for some more OTT projects, which both are currently considering. There was also news about Mohsin that he can also be seen in Bigg Boss 15.

Although Mohsin himself came out and denied this news and said that I am very shy type, I will not be able to come on this show. Here, Shivangi Joshi is also traveling to Dubai with her best friend. During this, Shivangi also appeared busy in the shoot of another project.

