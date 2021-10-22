Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Kartik Naira Son Kairav ​​Charater Will Play By Mayank Arora Shows Shooting Video And Photos Viral

The longest running show on Star Plus ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is about to start a new journey. The show will see a leap in which Naira’s kids ‘Kairav’ and ‘Akshara’ and Seerat’s daughter ‘Aarohi’ will grow up. The actors have also started shooting for the new journey of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. While the characters of Akshara and Aarohi were already revealed, now it has also been revealed who will play the character of Kairav ​​in the show.

In ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, Mayank Arora, who made his acting debut with ‘Buddha’, will play the character of Kartik and Naira’s son Kairav. Mayank Arora is present in Udaipur these days for the shooting of the show, where he has also shared pictures from his Instagram account. Apart from this, he also shared the promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from his Instagram account.

Mayank Arora has also shared a photo on his Instagram account, which shows the new Kairav ​​along with the old Kairav. Let us inform that earlier Mayank Arora has appeared in ‘Krishna Chali London’ and ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piya Ji’. Although he has not said anything special in the character of ‘Kairav’ yet.

After the leap in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, the Goenka family will also see a change. Actually, a video related to the Udaipur shooting of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is becoming very viral, in which ‘Big Dadi’, ‘Swarna’, ‘Vansh’, ‘Kairav’ and ‘Aarohi’ appeared together. Apart from this, some other new characters will also be seen joining the show.

According to IWMBuzz, apart from Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant and Harshad Chopra, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will also feature actors Vinay Jain, Pragati Mehra, Ami Trivedi and Ashish Nayyar in pivotal roles. On the other hand, if we talk about Pranali Rathore and Karishma Sawant, both are quite excited about their character.

Karishma Sawant who plays Aarohi said about this, “Being a part of such a big show is no less than a dream come true. People can expect surprises from me, because I myself surprise myself everyday.” Pranali Rathore said, “I am so happy to have got this opportunity that I cannot tell and I hope the audience will like my character. Now there is no looking back as not everyone gets a chance to be a part of such a show.”