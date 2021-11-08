Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: ‘Kittu-Naira’ grandmother was making a reel like Shivangi Joshi, suddenly got a jolt in the waist; watch video

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: A video of Kittu and Naira’s grandmother has surfaced in which she is seen making a reel in a trendy song wearing a sari. In the video, music plays and grandma is seen doing trendy dance steps.

The show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is the favorite show of the audience. In such a situation, the actors of this show work on the sets day and night to make YRKKH a hit and complete their scenes. In such a situation, the set of ‘Yeh Rishta’ becomes his second home. Same was the case with actress Shivangi Joshi. Many times Shivangi has been sharing on her Insta account by making many reels for the time pass on the set.

This time the grandmother of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ did the same. A video of Kittu and Naira’s grandmother has surfaced in which she is seen wearing a sari and reeling in a trendy song. In the video, music plays and Dadi is seen doing trendy dance steps when Dadi gets stuck in the middle. Let me tell you, in the video, actress Swati Chitnis is seen dancing.

Let me tell you, so far many TV celebs have done this trendy step on this reel. Shivangi Joshi herself was also seen dancing on this song. Let me tell you, the fans are missing Shivangi Joshi a lot on the sets of ‘Yeh Rishta’. There are reports that soon Shivangi Joshi may prepare to work with Rajan Shahi once again in a project. There are also reports of Mohsin Khan being in this project.

At the same time, there was a good news for the fans that Mohsin and Shivangi will be seen together in another project. This project will be a music video. Earlier also Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan were seen together in a music video. Both were seen as lovers in the song Baarish, the fans liked this song very much.

Currently, Shivangi Joshi is out on a trip to Dubai these days. Shivangi is on vacations with her special friend. Shivangi is sharing many pictures and reels with her fans. In such a situation, Shivangi Joshi has shared such a video of her, seeing which the fans remembered “Naira”. Her fans are missing Shivangi Joshi, who plays Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.