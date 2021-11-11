Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Maha Episode Preview, 11 Nov 2021: Abhimanyu confesses his love in front of the Goenka family, Aarohi will avenge her defeat in love with Akshara

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai show has taken a very exciting turn at the moment. In the coming days, the show will see a rift between the two sisters. When the truth comes in front of Aarohi, who is misunderstanding Abhimanyu’s love, she will blame Akshara for it and will say that every time Akshara comes in the way of her happiness.

Actually, the twist in the story is that Abhimanyu has been in love with Akshara since the days of the trip. At the same time, Akshara also started liking him. At the same time, Arohi’s love had become one-sided. In a misunderstanding, Aarohi kept on receiving Abhimanyu’s signals which were meant for Akshara.

When Abhimanyu Birla himself reached the Goenka family to ask for his daughter’s hand on Dhanteras, the confusion here spoiled everyone’s mind. However, Akshara’s brother Kairav ​​also directly asked Abhimanyu that for whose relationship he has come, Aarohi or Akshara? On this, when Abhimanyu starts answering in front of everyone, only then Dadi cuts him off due to which the matter becomes more complicated. Now in the coming episodes it will be seen that this confusion will continue till the day of engagement.

And in the end Akshara will realize what Abhimanyu means to Aarohi. In such a situation, she will try to move away from between the two. The day of engagement draws near, and Abhimanyu will reach the Goenka House with his entire family. Here, there will be a different confusion in the Birla family.

In such a situation, when Abhimanyu takes out the engagement ring from his pocket, he will wait for Akshara to come there. On the other hand, both Akshara Aarohi will come together.

When Aarohi, who is ahead of Akshara, will first stand close to Abhimanyu, she will feel strange. Just then Aarohi will extend her hand for the ring and Abhimanyu will be shocked. But Abhimanyu will show understanding here and say ‘I love Akshara and not Aarohi’. Now in the midst of all this confusion, Akshara will also come in shock, while Aarohi will put all the blame on Akshara.