Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Manish Goenka breaks Abhi-Akshara’s relationship

Birla and Goenka were recently seen celebrating Makar Sankranti together in the television serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. They come face to face and are shocked to see each other at the party. Others in the party start talking about him and it is interesting to see what new drama he brings to the party now.

Manish tries to control the situation and wishes them a happy Makar Sankranti, but Harshvardhan taunts him for it and challenges him to a kite flying competition. Manjari tries to talk to Swarna but she taunts him saying that had Manjari somewhere knew what would happen, she could have prevented both the families from being humiliated.

Akshara feels that the situation will get worse and asks others to join in. She also asks Abhimanyu to join her family. After this Akshara starts dancing on the song ‘Teri Hui Meri Zindagi’ and Abhimanyu also starts dancing with her.

By giving all this, he feels that both the families accept their love and celebrate the festival together, but in reality this was not the truth. When both the families start leaving, Akshu and Abhi stop them with folded hands. Swarna and Manjari realize that they are trying to normalize everything.

While everyone is busy flying kites, Abhimanyu asks Akshara to meet him. They fly kites together. In such a situation, Akshara sees an electric wire getting loose. She pushes Abhimanyu and saves his life. Abhimanyu thanks Akshara again for saving her life. But everyone comes there and people start taunting Akshara.

They talk about how he broke his sister’s marriage and that she is shameless. He tells them that earlier people used to follow their example, but now both the sisters are nothing but a curse to their families. Abhimanyu could not see all this and asked him to keep quiet.

In the coming episodes, we will see Manish apologize to everyone present in the party and announce that Goenka and Birla will never come together for anything.

