Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Mohit Aka Ayush Viz Get Married With Sakshi Kohli See Photos And Videos On Internet

Mohit of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ i.e. Aayush Vij has tied the knot. Photos and videos related to their wedding are also going viral.

Aayush Vij, who played the role of Mohit in the famous TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, has tied the knot with Sakshi Kohli. Both were married on 31 October. His pictures and videos related to this are also attracting a lot of attention on social media. Many actors like Rohan Mehra and Shiney Dixit also attended the wedding of Aayush Vij and Sakshi Kohli. At the same time, from Hina Khan to actor Sudhanshu Pandey, are also congratulating him through social media.

Photos and videos related to the wedding of Aayush Vij and Sakshi Kohli have been shared by the actor’s sister Aria Aggarwal from her Instagram account. Sharing these pictures, Aria wrote, “Ayashi’s wedding.” On this special occasion of marriage, where Ayush Vij appeared in white sherwani on one side, Sakshi Kohli appeared in pink and golden lehenga.

In one video related to the wedding, where Aayush Vij and Sakshi Kohli were seen having fun with their friends, in another video they were seen wearing each other’s jaimala. Not only this, in excitement, Mohit of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ danced fiercely at the wedding.

Commenting on these pictures and videos of Aayush Vij and Sakshi Kohli’s wedding, Hina Khan congratulated and wrote, “Many congratulations. May God keep you guys happy always.” Commenting on the post, Rocky Jaiswal wrote, “Mubarakan…” Actor Rohan Mehra commented, “It was really fun getting married, see you guys soon.”

Commenting on the post, ‘Anupama’ actor Sudhanshu Pandey wrote, “Congratulations.” Let us inform that apart from Aria, Ayush Vij himself also shared the picture of his bride Sakshi Kohli with Instagram account. Sharing the picture of his wife, he wrote, “A garden on her face, where roses and white lilies are in bloom.”

Let us tell you that Ayush Vij has tried his hand in the world of TV as well as Bollywood films. Apart from ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, Aayush Vij has also worked in Remo D’Souza’s ‘Street Dancer’ and ‘Race 3’. At the same time, his wife Sakshi Kohli does not belong to the world of entertainment and is a counselor by profession.