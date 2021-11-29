Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira returns on the sets of YRKKH Akshara Abhi meets Shivangi Joshi Rajan Shahi said about Mohsin

Is Naira getting re-entered in the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’? Or is Rajan Shahi missing Shivangi Joshi? Actually, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ show maker Rajan Shahi has shared some pictures from the sets of YRKKH with fans from his Insta account. The special thing is that in the pictures, Shivangi Joshi is seen with the actors of Yeh Rishta.

Shivangi Joshi is seen in a white-green shade shirt in the photos. At the same time, Rajan Shahi and Akshara and Abhi of ‘Yeh Rishta’ are also seen with him in the photo. Apart from this, more pictures have been released from the sets in which Shivangi is seen posing with the rest of the crew members. Sharing these photos, Rajan Shahi wrote a long caption. Along with this, he also remembered Mohsin Khan a lot during this time.

Rajan Shahi said in his post- ‘Proud of you Shivangi and you always have all the best by my side. When we ‘DKPN’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai family meet something like this for the first time. The best meat is made thu-thu-thu. The mutual respect and bond within the team is commendable. Proud of you Shivangi, Mohsin want to meet you. Harshad, system, charisma thu-thu-thu. Proud of you Mohsin will be waiting for you and then picture complete. yesterday, today and Tomorrow.’

Seeing this post of Rajan Shahi, the actors associated with this show also started commenting. Actress Karishma Sawant, who played Aarohi in the show, expressed her love for the team by giving a heart emoji. Actor Ashish also sent many heart emojis.

Let me tell you, after these pictures shared by Rajan Shahi, speculations have intensified that the director will soon bring a new show in which Mohsin and Shivangi can be seen together again. At present, a very interesting track is going on in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It is very interesting to know who will be Abhi from Akshara Aarohi.