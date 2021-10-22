Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira’s daughter ‘Akshara’ then Seerat’s daughter ‘Aarohi’, will Shivangi Joshi be able to beat her in this relationship?

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to be a new beginning once again. Like ‘Akshara-Naitik’, ‘Karthik-Naira’ and ‘Seerat-Karthik’ were loved by the audience. In this show, first Akshara and then Naira made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Now the show is moving ahead with a long leap. In such a situation, this relationship is moving forward with new faces.

There have been three new entries in the show. Harshad Chopra, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant. Hina Khan played the character of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later as the show progressed with leaps, Akshara was replaced by Naira and Shivangi Joshi as Naira was accepted by the audience in place of Hina Khan.

At the same time, it is quite challenging for the new cast of the show whether the new actress of the show can easily replace Shivangi Joshi or not. It is to be known that in Yeh Rishta, Akshara died in a car accident. At the same time, Naira’s death was also shown falling down from the mountain. Seerat is currently seen raising her daughters in the show.

But soon Seerat will also get out of this relationship. In such a situation, what is this relationship called that the command will come in the hands of ‘Aarohi’ and ‘Akshara’. Let us tell you that Aarohi is the daughter of Seerat and Karthik. At the same time, Akshara is the daughter of Naira and Karthik. Naira and Kartik’s son Kairav ​​will be used as a surprise element in the middle of the show.

Who is the ‘Aarohi’ of this relationship: Karishma Sawant will be seen in the role of Aarohi in this show. Karishma is very active on social media. In real life, very bold actress Karishma also shares bold pictures and photoshoots with fans on her Insta. In such a situation, in many pictures, the actress is being compared to Shivangi Joshi. Let me tell you, recently a new promo has surfaced from YRKKH in which Karishma is shown as Aarohi. Aarohi has elder sister Akshara in the show.

Know about Pranali Rathod: In the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pranali will be seen in the role of ‘Akshara’. Show makers have high expectations from Pranali Rathod. Pranali will be seen in the role of Sanskari Beti on the show. In real life the systems are also extremely stylish and bold.