Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Promo Video Viral Pranali Rathod As Akshara Karishma Sawant As Arohi With Harshad Chopra

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira and Seerat’s daughters have grown up in the show. But the difference between the ground and the sky will be seen in both.

Now a new innings has started in TV’s most famous and longest running serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Actually, Naira and Seerat’s daughters Akshara and Aarohi have grown up in the show, where Akshara’s character will be seen playing TV’s famous actress Pranali Rathod, while Aarohi’s character will be seen by actress Karishma Sawant. The promo related to the show is also becoming fiercely viral on social media, which has also increased the excitement of the people.

In the new promo of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, it was seen that Akshara and Aarohi will have a difference of sky. Where one sister will be very straight, the other sister will come out bright. It is seen in the promo that Naira’s daughter takes a scarf in the market, which is also noticed by Seerat’s daughter and she snatches it from Akshara.

However, Akshara does not mind this and gives the scarf to Aarohi. Apart from this, Akshara and Aarohi were also shown getting caught in the love triangle in the video. Actually, Harshad Chopra will now enter the show as lead actor after Naitik and Karthik. According to the video, while Harshad Chopra will love Pranali who plays Akshara, Karishma, who plays Aarohi, will love Harshad.

The new cast of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ have also started shooting for the show. Some pictures and videos related to his shooting in Udaipur are also becoming fiercely viral on social media. In these, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopra were seen shooting together.

Let us inform that Mohsin Khan, who played the role of Karthik and Shivangi Joshi, who played the role of Naira, said goodbye to the show at the start of the new story of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Both also became very emotional on the last day of shooting. He also gave an interview in this regard, in which he said that he will never forget his character.

Shivangi Joshi in one of her interviews said about the character of ‘Naira’ and ‘Seerat’, “It is very special to be a part of anything historical, beautiful and incredible. I thank the audience and well wishers for giving so much love to this character of mine.”