Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Preview: Abhimanyu pleads in front of Akshara to cry for love, Aarohi claps hands

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a very exciting turn. The truth has come in front of everyone that Abhimanyu loves Akshara and not Aarohi. However, many hearts are broken by Abhimanyu telling the truth. While the Goenka family is upset that their two daughters’ hearts have been played with, the Birla family’s pride has now come under fire. There has been such a big drama in the house.

Abhimanyu and his father do not get along like that, in this affair, her husband is taking out all the anger on Manjari. Meanwhile, everyone asks questions to Abhimanyu, then he replies that there is confusion here which he is trying to resolve. He says the truth is that I love Akshara only. Akshara gets emotional when Abhimanyu gives her lost bracelet to Akshara.

Now Abhi says to Akshara, ‘Akshu, say something, your silence is not right. Your silence is adding to the noise of the people. Your silence is destroying the honor of our families. Tell me what’s in your heart?’ Abhi tells Akshu the same thing over and over again that it is necessary for Akshara to speak. But Akshara could not speak anything in front of everyone. Akshara is concerned about the honor of her family on one hand while on the other hand she is also thinking about Aarohi. But Akshara also loves Abhi very much.

Will Aarohi be able to speak her heart to Abhi? If yes, what will happen to Aarohi? How will Aarohi react? Let me tell you, Aarohi considers Akshara to be a step-sister who comes in the way of her happiness since childhood.

Akshara is the daughter of Kartik and Naira. At the same time, Aarohi is the daughter of Karthik and Seerat. Seerat died after falling from the stairs in the temple. At that time, Seerat had run towards Akshara after hearing her voice, due to which Seerat’s balance was disturbed and she fell from the stairs. In such a situation, Aarohi had also accepted Akshara to be responsible for Seerat’s death.

