Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Preview Episode, 12 Nov 2021: Aarohi took Abhimanyu’s name like this, Akshara was shocked to hear; What will be Abhimanyu’s reaction?

When Abhi goes back from the Goenka house, everyone will start celebrating as soon as he leaves. Aarohi will be happy in her misunderstanding. On the other hand, the rest will be happy in Akshara’s happiness. Then….

Akshara is going through a very difficult phase in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Abhimanyu’s love on one side and sister Aarohi on the other, for whose happiness Akshara can do anything. But Abhi is in love with Akshara. In the last episode it was shown that Abhimanyu calls Akshara and tells that he is coming to her house to ask for her hand.

Everything is clear here. But Aarohi makes a mistake in her mind that Abhi’s relationship has come for her. In today’s episode it will be shown that when Abhi goes back from the Goenka house, everyone will start celebrating as soon as he leaves. Aarohi will be happy in her misunderstanding. On the other hand, the rest will be happy in Akshara’s happiness.

Aarohi, who never holds Akshara’s hand and considers her to be her half-sister, will dance holding Akshara’s hand. Akshara will like all this very much. While dancing, Akshara will be stunned when she hears Abhimanyu’s name from Aarohi’s mouth. On hearing this, Aksharha would suddenly fall on the ground. After which she will be in shock. On the other hand, when Abhimanyu reaches his home, the Birla family will be very happy and will welcome Abhi. Everyone will tease Abhi for fun.

The one whom Abhi has liked is Akshara, all the people unaware of this, must be dreaming of making Aarohi the daughter-in-law of the Birla family. But the elder daughter-in-law of the Birla family must know what is going on and Abhi wants Akshara and not Aarohi.

Let me tell you, on Dhanteras Abhimanyu Birla himself had come to the Goenka family to ask for his daughter’s hand. However, Akshara’s brother Kairav ​​also directly asked Abhimanyu that for whose relationship he has come, Aarohi or Akshara? On this, when Abhimanyu starts answering in front of everyone, only then Dadi cuts him off due to which the matter becomes more complicated. Now in the coming episodes it will be seen that this confusion will continue till the day of engagement.