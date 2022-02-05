Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai preview in written updates Akshara bumps into Anisha abhimanyu takes this decision

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: While Abhimanyu decides to tell Akshara everything about Anisha, Akshara also bumps into Anisha.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu tells Anisha not to do anything. When Anisha cries, Abhimanyu pacifies Anisha. He decides to support Anisha. Aarohi asks Akshara to keep an eye on Abhimanyu. Akshara shows her trust in Abhimanyu and refuses to follow him. She says Abhimanyu himself will let her know if anything happens.

Aarohi leaves from there. Abhimanyu decides to expose someone at Birla’s place but Anisha stops him. Anisha says drama happened 2 years back and now she doesn’t want any more drama and she will die. Abhimanyu consoles Anisha and hugs her. Akshara passes by but still unable to recognize Abhimanyu and Anisha.

Manish talks to Akhilesh and says that after whatever happened he felt that his image would be affected but his business is getting good effect. Harsh calls Manish and asks Akshara to explain as he is losing Abhimanyu because of her. He blames Akshara. Manish tells Harsh not to take his frustration out on him. Both argue with each other. Mahima and Anand ask Harsh to disconnect the call. They say there was no need to call Manish. Harsh gets angry.

There, Kairav ​​sees Abhimayu with Anisha. He fails to see Anisha. Meanwhile, Akshara gets a call from a medical camp. She delights in healing patients with her music. Akshara feels that Abhimanyu might be busy with OT and decides to tell him later.

Abhimanyu decides to tell Akshara about Anisha. He tries to make Akshara confess. Seeing a patient outside, Akshara gets panic attack. She remembers Seerat’s death. Abhimanyu consoles Akshara. He later decides to tell Akshara about Anisha. Akshara bumps into Anisha.

Later, Kairav ​​informs Akshara about spotting Abhimanyu with a girl. Akshara is shocked. Manish gets angry at Birla. He says that Birla has no way of talking. Manish says that sometimes he feels that he too does not live in peace as he keeps making him restless. However, during this Suvarna corrects Manish.

Kairav ​​asks Akshara to talk to Abhimanyu about the girl. He advises Akshara to talk to Abhimanyu before it is too late. Akshara considers Kairav’s advice. She refuses to doubt Abhimanyu. Akshara decides to trust Abhimanyu.

Here, Harsh is looking for PR for his diamond merchant patient. Mahima and Anand react. Harsh feels that Goenka is also in the same business. Later, Abhimanyu learns that Anisha and Akshara were at the same place. He decides to tell Akshara about Anisha first. Aarohi asks Akshara to confront Abhimanyu.