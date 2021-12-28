Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview Video Goes Viral Abhimanyu Leave Everything For Akshara And Try To Find Her

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara goes missing somewhere, Abhimanyu crosses all limits to find her and leaves everything behind.

Star Plus’ show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, which is rocking the TV world, continues to be ahead in the TRP race. New twists are being seen in the show every day, which has also kept the audience hooked to the show. Recently in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was shown that a Christmas party is organized in Birla Hospital, where everyone has a lot of fun. At the same time, Aarohi is trying to find the photo of Abhimanyu and Akshara from the camp. The Goenka family, on the other hand, also joins the party and agrees to Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s relationship.

But the twists and turns that come in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ do not end here. The show will now show that Akshara and Abhimanyu’s camp picture is captured by Abhi. He is about to open the photo and his eyes go towards Akshara, who is talking to the junior doctor of the hospital.

Abhimanyu scares the doctor away and starts talking to Akshara. On the other hand, Aarohi and Harshvardhan are getting worried about the photo. The next day too, Aarohi’s mind keeps worrying about the photo. In such a situation, Akshara tries to know his problem from him, but she leaves from there without saying anything.

A patient comes to the hospital, who is badly hurt due to falling from the stairs. Seeing him, Akshara remembers her mother i.e. Seerat and she starts crying. On the other hand Abhimanyu drags Akshara to the patient and asks her to sing a song so that the patient does not sleep.

Akshara sings a song with courage and leaves after the patient is treated. A video of the upcoming episode of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is going viral, in which it will be shown that Akshara leaves the hospital somewhere. Aarohi tells this to Kairav ​​and Abhimanyu overhears him. He leaves everything behind to find Akshara. Finding her in the jungles, he reaches Mahadev’s temple and starts praying for Akshara. Meanwhile, he hears Akshu’s voice.