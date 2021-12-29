Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview Video Goes Viral Akshara Confessed To Abhimanyu Aka Harshad Chopda Aarohi gets a blow

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara will tell Abhimanyu about her heart and tell how much she loves him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Star Plus’s banging show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is rocking the TV world these days. New twists are being seen in the show every day, which has tied the audience to the show. Recently in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was shown that Akshara goes missing somewhere, Abhimanyu follows her to find her. He also searches for her in the jungles and starts pleading in front of Bhavgan, giving up. Then he hears Akshara’s voice.

But the twists related to ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ are not going to end here. Actually, Akshara and Abhimanyu will come together again in the show, on the other hand Aarohi is going to be shocked. Videos of shows related to this are also becoming fiercely viral on social media.

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it will be shown that Abhimanyu sets out to find Akshara. When Aarohi comes to know about this, she starts getting angry. However, on the other hand, she is also trying to find the picture of Akshara and Abhimanyu, so that Abhimanyu does not know her truth. Along with Aarohi, Harsh also tries to find that picture.

On the other hand Abhimanyu finds Akshara and he hugs her. After meeting Abhimanyu, Akshara talks to her grandfather i.e. Manish Goenka on the phone. Meanwhile, Manish’s younger brother Akhilesh tells that there is only one way to reach towards the city. But the bridge on that road is broken and both of them will have to stop there.

Abhimanyu and Aarohi find a house in the jungles, where they decide to stay. Now it will be shown in the show that Abhimanyu tries to find out from Akshara about her heart and asks, “Say do you love me.” Hearing Abhimanyu’s words, Akshara is unable to stop herself and says I love you. On the other hand, Neel tells Aarohi, “Akshara is not going to snatch bhai from you, but what will you do if something happens.”