Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview Video Viral Abhimanyu Operate Akshara But His Mistake Makes Her Lose Voice

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will probably be proven that Akshara will get damage on her neck. Abhimanyu one way or the other manages to construct his braveness.

Star Plus’s banging present ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is making a variety of noise within the TV world as of late. There are such explosions taking place within the present, which have saved the present tied to the viewers. Not too long ago in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was proven that Aarohi leaves the home to attend the surgical procedure together with Mahima. Akshara goes after him to cease him. But on the way in which, she will get right into a severe accident. He is delivered to Birla Hospital for therapy.

Abhimanyu is completely shocked to see Akshara in a important situation within the operation theatre. He’s not in a situation to do something or to assume. The upcoming twists in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ don’t finish right here. It will likely be proven within the present that the damage hits Akshara’s neck, which will increase the danger of shedding her voice.

Some movies associated to the upcoming episode of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ are additionally changing into fiercely viral on social media, by which it’s proven that Abhimanyu begins trembling after seeing Akshara’s situation. In such a scenario, the physician current together with her goes to name Mahima and tells her that Akshara has met with an accident and Abhimanyu is unable to do the operation.

Listening to this, Mahima instantly reaches the operation theatre. She explains to Abhimanyu that for the sake of her love, she must function on Akshara. However his situation retains getting worse. Nevertheless, Abhimanyu one way or the other builds up his braveness and begins the operation. The Goenka household additionally will get to know in regards to the accident with Akshu.

They instantly attain the hospital. Whereas Harsh, Aarohi and others watch Akshara’s operation by means of cell. The preview video of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ can also be within the information, by which it’s proven that one thing occurred throughout Akshu’s operation that left Abhimanyu and Mahima stunned. However, Aarohi’s eyes had been additionally torn aside. It’s believed that Akshara’s voice could not have been misplaced because of Abhimanyu’s mistake.