Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi Aka Sirat Performs Ghoomar Dance on Plate





Shivangi Joshi's Rajasthani Dance Video: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai goes by way of an fascinating plot twist lately. The TV present has discovered its method again to the highest 5 on the TRP checklist and the makers are attempting their greatest to solely crawl up the checklist from right here. The followers of actor Shivangi Joshi are fairly excited for the upcoming episodes which might be going to function their favorite star performing conventional Rajasthani folks dance.

A couple of movies and photos are going viral on social media that includes Shivangi all wearing a standard avatar and practising the standard Rajasthani dance on a spherical dish. The people artistes of Rajasthan carry out a number of sorts of vibrant dances on spherical dishes the place their problem is to not journey and preserve the grace of their efficiency on the similar time. Looks like Shivangi ka Sirat will likely be seen attempting her fingers on the similar within the upcoming episodes of the present.

In one other video that's being broadly shared by followers on the web, Shivangi is seen performing Ghoomar dance to the favored tune Chaudhary by Mame Khan. The actor balances herself on a metal dish gracefully and continues to groove on the beats of the people quantity.

Will these dance moments create extra chemistry between Sirat and Kartik or will it make Ranveer extra possessive for her? Be careful this area for all the newest updates on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!