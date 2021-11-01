Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi took a bold avatar as soon as she came out of YRKKH ; Went to Dubai for a new project!

Shivangi Joshi has taken a flight to Dubai after finishing her work with the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. As soon as Shivangi became free from the role of Naira-Seerat in YRKKH, the actress has taken a new avatar. After completing Shivangi Rajan Shahi’s show ‘Yeh Rishta..’, she has now gone to Dubai to spend ‘me-time’ for some time. Where Shivangi is having a lot of fun with one of her close friends. Shivangi has shared many pictures, stories and videos from her official Insta account.

A video of Shivangi is becoming very popular among ‘Kaira’ and ‘Naira’ fans these days, in which Shivangi is seen dancing to the song ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’ in a jet black dress. This video of Shivangi Joshi has got more than 2.5 lakh views so far. Let us tell, Shivangi Joshi is sharing many pictures with her friend Neha.

Shivangi is also seen enjoying a lot in the hotel room with her special friend Neha Advik Mahajan. There is a video story in which Shivangi is seen taking the food trolley. Neha is the wife of well-known TV actor Advik Mahajan.

Neha is a celeb stylist by profession. Neha and Shivangi are very old friends. With the end of this relationship, the actress fixed this plan with her friend Neha and now both are enjoying in Dubai.

Let me tell you, the makers have taken a long leap in YRKKH after which now the track of Kartik-Naira/Seerat has been scrapped. The fans of Yeh Rishta are very sad about this, but are also excited. Because now a new chapter has started in the story.

Shivangi Joshi became very emotional on the last day on the sets of Yeh Rishta. So at the same time, show maker Rajan Shahi also looked very emotional while giving farewell to Shivangi. The atmosphere on the sets was so emotional for the team of ‘Yeh Rishta’ that even the show’s producer Rajan Shahi could not hold back his tears in front of the crew and started crying.

Many pictures related to Shivangi Joshi’s farewell went viral on social media, in which Shivangi was seen wiping her tears while feeding the cake to the makers.