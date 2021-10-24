Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Simran Khanna Shilpa Raizada Leaves Show After Mohsin And Shivangi Joshi

The longest running show on Star Plus ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has left no stone unturned to win the hearts of the people. After Naitik-Akshara, Karthik-Naira, now the story of Akshara-Abhimanyu-Aarohi will be shown in the show. Actually, the show will show a leap, in which Naira’s daughter Akshara and Seerat’s daughter Aarohi will grow up. While Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi had already said goodbye to this leap in the show, now two other members of the Goenka family will also not be seen in the show.

These members of the Goenka family are Simran Khanna playing the character of ‘Gayu’ and Shilpa Raizada playing the character of ‘Surekha’. Apart from her, Harsha Khandeparkar, who plays ‘Kirti’ in the show, will also not be seen. Regarding this, a source from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai told India Forums, “The makers didn’t like making young actresses look older on screen. In such a situation, he decided to remove those artists from the show.

Simran Khanna also appeared emotional after leaving ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Talking to India Forum in this regard, he said, “Even though I have worked in many shows before this, I got to learn a lot during this program. I will always cherish the memories I got from here. ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ will always be close to my heart.”

At the same time, Shilpa Raizada, who played the character of ‘Surekha’, also said that I am going to miss the show a lot. The actress said about this, “This whole journey cannot be described in words. This process of leaving the show will soon turn into realization. After the show, I am going to miss Ali Hassan the most because he played my husband and we also spent a lot of time together.”

Let us inform that after Singhania and Goenka family, now Birla family is going to join ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. This family will be of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopra), in which actors Vinay Jain, Pragati Mehra, Ami Trivedi and Ashish Nayyar will be seen. Regarding Ami Trivedi, it is believed that she will play the role of Abhimanyu’s mother.

Apart from Abhimanyu, actor Paras Priyadarshan will be kept as a surprise package in the show. A source close to the show said, “Paras will play the role of Neil Birla, who will be Abhimanyu Birla’s best friend. The show will get a new direction with his presence.”