Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler 27 January Video Goes Viral Akshara Will Stuck Between Abhimanyu And Family

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara will once again be caught between Abhimanyu and the family. Some videos related to the show are also going viral.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Star Plus’ scintillating show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ continues to top the list of TRPs these days due to its twists and turns. There are such twists coming in the show, which has increased the excitement of the audience towards the show four times. Recently in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was shown that Akshara declares in front of everyone that she loves Abhimanyu and wants to marry him. Goenka and Birla family get angry after hearing Akshara’s words. His elder father also scolds him for keeping quiet for so long.

On the other hand, while leaving the temple, Aarohi falls from the stairs, although Akshara saves his life. But the turn and twist coming in the show does not end here. In ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, where another big storm is about to come in Akshara’s life, Abhimanyu is also bent on getting her father Harsh out of the house.

Videos related to ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ are also becoming very viral on social media. In the viral video of the show, it is shown that Abhimanyu brings unconscious Akshara with him to Goenka House. As soon as his health recovers, Manish asks him to leave by giving him money. But Abhimanyu flatly refuses to do so. On the other hand, Aarohi again starts expressing displeasure at Akshara.

She not only accuses Akshara of snatching Seerat, but also of destroying Abhimanyu and his world. Kairav, however, silences Aarohi and says, “Don’t interrupt Seerat Maa again and again, it’s an insult to her death. What you did was wrong.” He also scolds Akshara and says, “Why did you keep quiet, you should have told us all this.”

On the other hand, as soon as Abhimanyu steps into the house, Harsh tells him, “Why has he come here, tell me, let him go back.” It will be shown further in the show that Aarohi asks everyone whether Akshara can leave Abhi for the sake of family’s honor.

At the same time, Manish also says to Akshara, “When so many guls have been fed, then one more right. You promised to call him, didn’t you? Complete it.” Abhimanyu, on the other hand, submits his resignation to Harsh and says, “Why are you being evicted only from home, also from the hospital.”