Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Aleart, YRKKH, Preview: Akshara-Abhimanyu will light the lamp of love together, Aarohi will burn here, will Naira’s daughter be able to withstand the coming storm!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aarohi and Akshara, the two daughters of the Goenka family, have started liking doctor Abhimanyu. But Akshara loves Abhimanyu with all her heart and Aarohi. In such a situation, the story is going to be quite interesting in the coming days.

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a very interesting turn at this time. ‘Love Triangle’ is being shown in the show. Aarohi and Akshara, both the daughters of the Goenka family, have started liking Dr Abhimanyu. But Akshara loves Abhimanyu with all her heart and Aarohi. In such a situation, the story is going to be quite interesting in the coming days. The special thing is that no one knows the condition of any of the three.

Abhimanyu has dared to turn the phone over to Akshara and wants to talk about her heart, when Akshara is shy and hangs up the phone. At the same time, Aarohi is oblivious to all this. On the other hand, the Goenka family is talking to Abhimanyu’s mother. Where great confusion is going to arise. In Abhimanyu’s family, some will like Akshara and some will like Aarohi and there will be a series of misunderstandings.

Abhimanyu and Akshara will also be seen lighting the lamp of love on the occasion of Diwali. In such a situation, Aarohi’s mind will also be seen burning. There will be a big twist in the story when Aarohi will see Akshara in Abhimanyu’s arms.

What will happen when Aarohi learns that her half-sister is in love with the one she loves. Will Aarohi do any tricks? Will Aarohi, who has always fooled Akshara by making her emotional, make any demand from Akshara this time too?

Earlier, Aarohi Goenka had told Akshara Goenka that her wish never gets fulfilled. She wanted nothing to happen to Papa (Karthik), it happened. Then wishing that Mom (Seerat) should never go away from her, she went away. Had wished that Akshara should get away from him, that too was not fulfilled. Akshara is preparing to leave the Goenka house to fulfill Aarohi’s wish.

Will Akshara ever understand Abhimanyu’s love? If yes, will she hurt Aarohi? Will Aarohi kill Akshara and separate her from the Goenka family? This is going to be very interesting to see.