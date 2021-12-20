Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Spoiler Alert, 20 Dec 2021: Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s alliance will break, Akshara will support Mahima; big twist

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The real twist in the story will now come when Abhi’s tai ji, Mahima Birla, will not like the fact that Aarohi becomes the daughter-in-law of the Birla family.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai story has taken a very interesting turn at this time. It is being shown in the show that Abhi has reached the Goenka family with Aarohi’s relationship. It is because of his mother that Abhimanyu has taken this step. Akshara is deeply shocked by this but for the sake of family and Aarohi, she is once again silent and is busy preparing for the weddings.

But the real twist in the story will now come when Abhi’s tai ji i.e. Mahima Birla will not like the fact that Aarohi becomes the daughter-in-law of the Birla family. Mahima does not want a qualified doctor like Aarohi to take over the reins of Birla Hospital. In such a situation, Mahima is feeling insecure. Now a plan has come in Mahima’s mind regarding this.

Mahima will once again do something that will make Akshara sit on the wedding mandap instead of Aarohi. So will Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s ‘gathbandhan’ break? Will Mahima support Akshara? And will this provoke her to break the relationship? It is going to be very interesting to know all this.

Let me tell you, earlier it was shown in the show that Abhimanyu suddenly comes to the Goenka family and tells them to accept this relationship by giving a coconut and a quarter of a rupee. Relationship is brought to the ascendant.

Everyone gets shocked on hearing this. Where Kairav ​​and the rest of the house members tell Abhimanyu that he loved Akshara, does he want to take revenge? In such a situation, Abhi requests and says that he wants to accept this relationship. Actually, Abhi’s mother wants him to marry Aarohi, Abhi has taken this decision only to see the laughter on the mother’s face.

Here, Aarohi is overjoyed that Abhi is back in her life once again. In such a situation, she requests Akshara that no mess should happen now. At the same time, Akshara also assures him that nothing like this will happen. But do you know what will happen next moment in the show? Abhi will be married to Akshara, it will be known only from Aarohi.