Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Abhimanyu Got To Know About Arohi Truth Before Wedding And Reached To Akshara

Today in Star Plus’s banging present ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, the blasts are happening with a bang. Within the coming days, such twists are seen within the present, which have elevated the thrill of the viewers in direction of the present 4 occasions. Not too long ago, it was proven within the present that the preparations for the wedding of Aarohi and Abhimanyu are happening in full swing within the Goenka and Birla household. Then again, Aarohi will get a name for the examination and is advised that the examination must be given immediately. She one way or the other goes for the examination in between the pre-wedding rituals.

Nonetheless, the twists coming within the present don’t finish right here. In ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was proven that Abhimanyu will get a photograph of the camp in his hand. He’s about to open it and see that he’s referred to as. Akshara, however, tells Aarohi that she does not deserve Abhi. Kairav ​​senses the bitterness between Aarohi and Akshara.

Kairav ​​tells Akshara, “I do know you aren’t joyful. The glint can also be lacking out of your eyes. Then again Aaru can also be behaving surprisingly, do not know what’s going on in her thoughts. It doesn’t appear that anybody of you is concentrated on marriage. there’s something.” Akshara doesn’t say something to Kairav ​​even after asking him.

Then again, Aarohi forcibly leaves for the examination with Akshara. She doesn’t agree even after Akshu explains lakhs. Akshara asks Aarohi if she loves Abhi. To this she says, “I’m the most effective, she is the most effective, I need the most effective and to get it, I’ve to lie a bit of bit. It’s higher for me to have a relationship with Birla. With regards to love, the one who will get the center, falls in love with him.

Aarohi continues to her sister, “Don’t make such petty lies a problem in the best way of goals.” Mahima’s daughter-in-law sees Aarohi going for the examination. The video of the preview of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ can also be turning into very viral, by which will probably be seen that Abhimanyu reaches Akshara whereas working with the photograph of the camp. He calls Akshara at sundown level and says what’s going to I do should you do not come, you may’t even think about.