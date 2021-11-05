Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Spoiler Alert: Abhimanyu talks about his heart to Akshara, to what extent will Aarohi fall to snatch the love of her ‘step-sister’?

Now a new twist has come in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Abhimanyu will soon express his love for Akshara in the show. At the same time, the story is going to take the form of a love triangle as Akshara’s sister Aarohi also wants Abhimanyu. Here Akshara also falls in love with Abhimanyu. But he is ready to do anything for his sister. When Akshara learns that Aarohi also likes Abhimanyu, she will drag her feet back. At the same time, there will be a lot of surprise for Abhimanyu.

It is known that Akshara loves Aarohi very much but Aarohi hates Akshara. In the show, Akshara has promised Aarohi that she will walk away from their lives. Aarohi feels that it was because of Akshara that her mother died after falling from the steps of the temple.

At present, the relationship of the elder daughter has gone to Abhimanyu’s house on behalf of the Goenka family in the show. At the same time, there will be a twist in the story when there will be confusion whether the relationship for Abhimanyu is for Aarohi or for Akshara. Akshara’s relationship will go to Abhimanyu on behalf of the Goenka family. But here, there will be confusion about Aarohi. On the other hand, the lamp of love will light up between Akshara and Abhimanyu.

Earlier in the episode it was shown that the four children of the Goenka family Akshara, Kairav, Aarohi and Vansh have come on a holiday trip. At the same time, Abhimanyu also comes on the same trip with his cousin. Now all these meet here. Earlier, both Akshara and Abhimanyu had also met in the hospital when Akshara had a panic attack. At the same time, Abhimanyu also met Aarohi. At that time Aarohi also liked Abhimanyu.

Let us tell that till now the track of Seerat and Karthik was going on in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which fans are still remembering. Although the new story is also winning the hearts of the audience. However, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have left the show YRKKH. The pair was very much liked by the audience in the TV show. Meanwhile, Mohsin and Shivangi also worked together in a music album. According to reports, Shivangi and Mohsin may be seen together in another project after finishing the show. Mohsin had left this relationship before Shivangi.