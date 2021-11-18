Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Spoiler Alert: Akshara-Abhimanyu plan to meet behind Aarohi’s back! Big twist in the story

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: In the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu leaves the Goenka House disappointed and loses his cool on Tilak’s day. The Birla family gets worried for son Abhi and runs after him. Here, Aarohi’s drama starts in the Goenka family and she starts blaming Akshara for everything.

Now what will happen next? There is going to be a big twist in the story, as soon Akshara and Abhimanyu will be seen holding each other’s hands again. Yes, Akshara and Abhi will not be able to break their relationship with each other after so much debate in the Goenka and Birla family. In such a situation, Akshara would like to meet Abhi in the coming time. Abhi wants this, so he will also go to meet Akshara. Akshara will go to meet Abhi behind Aarohi’s back without informing anyone in the house. When Akshara will reach Abhi with a car, Abhi will see her from afar and will run to reach her.

Meanwhile, it is going to be very interesting to know what Akshara and Abhi will talk about. But on the other hand, Aarohi is terribly angry. Aarohi is taking out all the anger on poor Akshara this time too. Let me tell you, till now it was shown in the show that as soon as the Birla family left, Aarohi started saying bad things to Akshara. Not only this, in anger, Aarohi gave her mother’s earrings and the sardine offered by the Birla family, she also gave Akshara in the hands and said that you should become the bride, you should marry only.

However, earlier it was shown that Abhimanyu clearly said in front of everyone that he does not love Aarohi but Akshara. Akshara stood silent at that time. She stood stunned in front of everyone. Abhimanyu kept crying out for his love to Akshara that say something, otherwise everyone will misunderstand him and his love. But Akshara stood mute. Abhimanyu got this thing on his heart and he left everything from there.