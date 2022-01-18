Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Akshara Aka Pranali Rathod Will Go with Abhimanyu Video Goes Viral

Abhimanyu will come to learn about Aarohi’s reality even earlier than the marriage, after which he’ll instantly attain Akshara and ask to fulfill her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Star Plus’ well-known serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is leaving no stone unturned to make a splash on TV. Within the coming days, such twists and turns are being seen, which has elevated the joy of the viewers in the direction of the present by 4 occasions. Not too long ago, it was proven within the present that Aarohi forcefully brings Akshara alongside with her to the airport for the examination. Nonetheless, Parth’s spouse sees him there. Akshara, alternatively, convinces Aarohi to inform the reality to Abhimanyu, however Aarohi doesn’t hearken to him.

The twists and turns in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ don’t finish right here. Other than this, many twists and turns are going to come back within the present. Truly, now in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it is going to be proven that Neil involves know that Akshara is on the airport with Aarohi. He’s decided that he won’t enable Abhimanyu to get married with Aarohi.

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it’s proven that Abhimanyu falls asleep whereas remembering mom Manjari and Akshara seems in his desires. Akshara, alternatively, is ready for Aarohi on the airport. In the meantime, she will get a name from Kairav ​​who’s shocked to see Akshu and says, “You haven’t reached the parlor within the automobile but.” On this Akshara makes an excuse that she has come to get Gajra.

Alternatively, Shefali tells Parth as quickly as she reaches dwelling that she has seen Aarohi close to the departure on the airport. Neel overhears this and calls up Akshara to seek out out the reality. Quickly after discovering out the reality, he reaches out to Abhimanyu and explains to him. On the identical time, as Abhimanyu angrily throws the file, he sees an image of himself and Akshara from the camp there.

The preview video of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ can be changing into very viral, by which it’s proven that Abhimanyu reaches Akshara with a photograph and asks her to fulfill her at Sundown Level. Abhimanyu says that if she would not come, he is aware of the results. Other than this, some footage associated to the present are additionally changing into very viral, by which Akshara reaches to fulfill Abhimanyu.