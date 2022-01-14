Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Akshara Will Stop Abhimanyu And Arohi Wedding Haldi Ceremony Starts In Goenka House

In ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, Shagun’s turmeric is just not utilized to Aarohi however to Akshara. Then again she wonders if she ought to let each of them get married?

Star Plus’s bang serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has grow to be the favourite program of the viewers as of late. Such turns and twists are being seen within the present, which has elevated the thrill of the individuals in direction of the present much more. Just lately in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was proven that Abhimanyu’s onerous work for Akshara pays off and saves her life. He additionally goes to God and prays for Akshara’s properly being. Mahima, alternatively, tries that Abhimanyu stays with Akshara.

Abhimanyu is sitting subsequent to Akshara when all of a sudden he regains consciousness. However the twists coming within the present don’t finish right here. In ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, it will likely be proven that Akshara tries to search out out the reality of Aarohi, together with this, as a substitute of Aarohi, she will get Shagun’s Mehndi.

Some movies associated to the upcoming episode of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ are additionally turning into fiercely viral on social media. It’s proven within the video that when Akshara opens her eyes, a junior physician is sitting in entrance of her, which she is stunned to see. She realizes in her coronary heart that Abhimanyu was sitting subsequent to her, who was additionally speaking to her.

Nonetheless, via the nurse, Akshara involves know that none aside from Abhimanyu saved her life. Akshara could be very unhappy to listen to this and remembers him and begins singing ‘O Kanha’. Listening to Akshara’s voice, Abhimanyu reaches close to the ward, however doesn’t enter inside. Someplace she begins to really feel that Akshu additionally loves her very a lot.

In the upcoming episode it will likely be proven that Akshara will go to her home, however she tries to search out out the reply of her outdated query from Aarohi. After Aarohi does not inform something, she thinks whether or not she ought to enable Abhimanyu and Aarohi to get married or not. Concurrently, preparations for turmeric go on within the Goenka household, however Akshara takes the place of Shagun’s turmeric ascending.