Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Preview Episode 10 Nov 2021: Abhimanyu was shocked when Aarohi reached forward for the engagement ring; Expressed love to Akshara

The story has taken a very interesting turn in the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Who among Aarohi and Akshara is having a relationship with Abhimanyu’s house? And who does Abhimanyu like Aarohi-Akshara? No one has any news about this. The shocking turn in the episode will come when Abhimanyu will proceed to make Akshara wear an engagement ring.

From there, if both the sisters come together, then the confusion will remain till the last breath. But as soon as both the sisters come closer to Abhimanyu, Aarohi will extend her hand in place of Akshara, which will be a big shock for Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu will not remain silent as soon as Aarohi will come and stand in Akshara’s place and will say that he does not love Aarohi but Akshara. Only after this the whole matter will get worse. What will happen next?

How will their family react to this incident along with both the daughters in front of the Goenka family? How will the family explain the confusion caused by Abhimanyu’s family? Most interestingly, will Aarohi, who is obsessed with getting nothing in her life, consider Akshara to be the murderer of her happiness this time too?

What will be the reaction of Akshara who is ready to forget her love to see the smile on her sister’s face? This is going to be very interesting to know. It is to be known, earlier in the episode of Yeh Rishta, it was shown that Aarohi blames Akshara that her mother Seerat got away from her because of her.

He said that his wish would never come true. She wanted nothing to happen to Papa (Karthik), it happened. Then wishing that Mom (Seerat) should never go away from her, she went away. Had wished that Akshara should get away from him, that too was not fulfilled. Akshara is preparing to leave the Goenka house to fulfill Aarohi’s wish. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan have exited the show after a long leap. The new track in the show is being well-liked by the fans.