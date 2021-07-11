Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Seerat And Ranveer will divorce, will kneel to situation | YRKKH Spoiler Alert: There will be an earthquake in the life of Seerat and Ranveer, the show is ready for the biggest twist

New Delhi: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer famous TV show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) is ready for its biggest change ever. There is going to be a divorce between Seerat and Ranveer, along with this the makers have prepared to surprise the audience with a bang twist in this show.

Surrounded Serat

So far we have seen that the lead character of the show, Seerat has been surrounded. Seerat is in love with Kartik and is living with Ranveer. But Ranveer’s father has also made life difficult for Seerat. Narendra Chauhan has learned that Seerat is in love with Karthik and likes him only. After this Narendra wants to open the pole of Seerat in front of the whole family. But here Seerat is also determined to stay with Ranveer. In the last episode, we saw that Kartik’s family celebrates Suvarna and Manish’s wedding anniversary.

Banjaras said this thing

In the midst of the celebration of this anniversary, a group of Banjaras come, their Mai tells Seerat that her fate is written not with Ranveer but with Kartik. Hearing this, the winds of Seerat fly away. Seerat tells Mai that she is trying to save her marriage, she does not want to destroy her family.

big change will be

Amidst all this speculation, the serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is now ready for a big change regarding the life of Seerat and Ranveer. Because now the lives of both are going to change forever. Because Ranveer’s illness will be revealed in the upcoming episodes. After which Ranveer will decide to leave Seerat. He will send divorce papers to Seerat, Seerat will be shocked seeing these divorce papers.

Will Kartik and Seerat get married?

But it is also that after divorce from Ranveer, the way for Seerat and Karthik’s marriage will be cleared. After all this confusion, it will depend on what decision Seerat takes.

Also read: Ronit Roy breaks silence on speculations of entry in ‘Anupama’, reveals big

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to