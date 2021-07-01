Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Sirat will deny to Be Part of Kartik boxing team | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Seerat’s high voltage drama, Ranveer’s hand will leave Kartik’s team

New Delhi: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running TV shows ever in Indian television history. Although the star cast of the show kept changing but its story seems so engaging to the audience that the fans still feel connected to the show. Not only this, it also remains in the top 10 list in the rating of TRP.

High voltage drama going on continuously in the show

The recent episodes of the show featured high voltage drama by Seerat (Shivangi Joshi). Seerat is in love with Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and feels that Ranveer (Karan Kundra) knows this. Whereas in reality Ranveer is completely clueless about this entire love story. Seerat feels that when she told her feelings about Karthik, she has heard this whole thing.

Will not be a part of Karthik’s team

Now in the next episode, Shivanga will be seen deliberately ignoring Karthik and Karthik will feel that she is doing ace under pressure from Ranveer’s father. She will tell Kartik that she will not be a part of the boxing team and is breaking all the agreements made with him. Not only this, Seerat will tell Karthik that from now on Ranveer will be her priority.

Seerat will keep distance from Kartik

Although Karthik will try to convince her but Seerat will leave from there saying to keep her distance. Now it will be interesting to see how Karthik will persuade Seerat and will Seerat become a part of his team. Also, it will be interesting to see whether Seerat will really marry Ranveer ignoring her feelings towards Kartik.

