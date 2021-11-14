Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Abhimanyu Aka Harshad Reject Arohi And Gives Bangle To Akshara

Another blast is going to happen in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Actually, Abhimanyu will recognize Akshara even after closing her eyes and will wear a bracelet to her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the most popular TV show these days. Actually, the serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is getting blasts every day. While Abhimanyu loses his heart seeing Akshara at the Mass Festival, Aarohi misunderstands that he is in love with her. Not only this, the Birla family has also started feeling that the relationship is for Aarohi. However, on the special occasion of engagement, Abhimanyu is going to clear this misunderstanding of everyone.

A video related to ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is becoming very viral on social media, in which Abhimanyu will recognize Akshara even after closing her eyes and will wear her family bracelet. But seeing all this, Aarohi will be completely stunned and will not be able to say anything.

This video of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has been shared by the fans of the show from their Instagram account. In the viral video of the show, Akshara Tilak is seen singing a song on the special occasion of the ceremony. Meanwhile, there is Abhimanyu’s entry, but as soon as Vansh comes, he blindfolds Abhimanyu and says that you will have a family bracelet in your hand and out of all these women you have to identify your bride.

Abhimanyu moves forward with the bracelet in hand and as it passes Aarohi she extends her hand. But Abhimanyu leaves Aarohi and walks towards Akshara and makes her wear a family bracelet. Abhimanyu later says, “I know that I am wearing the bracelet on my right hand.” Aarohi is absolutely shocked to see Abhimanyu doing this.

Now it has to be seen in the show what will be Aarohi’s next step, will she be able to accept Akshara and Abhimanyu’s love or will she try to take revenge on Akshara. Let us tell you that Aarohi had a misunderstanding about Abhimanyu when he made him talk to his mother. At the same time, Swarna also did not take the name of Akshara or Aarohi while having a relationship with Abhimanyu.