Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Abhimanyu Decides To Take Akshara In Birla House Confess Love in Front Of Arohi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The famous TV serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is making a lot of noise on TV these days. New twists and turns are being seen in the show every day, which is increasing the excitement of the audience even more. Recently in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was seen that Abhimanyu clearly told Aarohi that he loves Akshara and not her. Disturbed by this, Aarohi cut the vein of his hand. However, his life was saved as he was taken to the hospital on time. But the twists in the show do not end here.

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu has now decided to take Akshara with him to Birla House. Not only this, he has once again testified his love in front of Aarohi. The video related to the show is also becoming fiercely viral on social media, about which the audience is also very excited.

In the video of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, it was seen that Akshara thanks Abhimanyu for Aarohi’s recovery. To this Abhimanyu replies to him saying, “Be it duty or love, I perform it with all my heart.” Aarohi overhears Abhimanyu’s words to Akshara. On the other hand, the tussle between Abhimanyu and his father continues in Birla House as well.

Abhimanyu’s father tells him, “Just once you bring Akshara here and tell her that she likes you. I myself will get the omen done for both of you.” Responding to him, Abhimanyu challenges him and says, “I don’t need to prove anything to anyone, but today I myself will bring Akshu here.”

Let us tell you that it is also believed that Aarohi will try to come between Akshara and Abhimanyu through this. However, it now remains to be seen what will be his next move on the growing closeness between Abhimanyu and Akshara.