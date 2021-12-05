Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Akshara Rescue Abhimanyu From Ruby Wins Birla Family Heart With Her Step

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: In the show, Akshara becomes Abhimanyu’s shield, saves him from Ruby’s trap, and also wins the hearts of the Birla family.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: TV’s hottest show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is making a splash these days. Day by day the show remains a favorite of the audience due to its twists and turns. The show recently showed that the minister’s daughter Ruby had leveled wrong allegations against Abhimanyu to teach him a lesson. While the name of Birla Hospital was being spoiled by his allegation, on the other hand Abhimanyu’s license could also be canceled. However, in this time of trouble, Akshara supported Abhimanyu. To save her love, Akshara took such a step that she won the hearts of the Birla family too.

A video related to ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is also becoming fiercely viral on social media. Akshara also goes against her family to save Abhimanyu. She reaches Birla Hospital to testify for Abhimanyu. Although Abhimanyu, seeing Akshu there, also forbids him to do so, but Akshara does not listen to him.

To expose Ruby’s truth, Akshara lies that she has the recorded video and will make it viral on social media. Akshara says in front of the jury, “No one will believe my words without evidence. That’s why I have brought proof with me. What I saw in that room that day is also recorded in my phone’s camera.”

Akshara tells Ruby, “You have done a lot wrong to a good person and a good doctor. Now I will show everyone what the reality is. Now the whole world will see, this video will go viral.” Ruby gets shocked hearing Akshara’s words. She confesses her crime by silencing Akshara and says, “Yes, it is my mistake.”

Ruby, confessing her truth, further said, “Abhimanyu never used to give me attention, which made me angry. I am not used to not listening in life, but Abhimanyu always used to reject me. So I decided to teach him a lesson.” This move of Akshara not only made Abhimanyu happy, but also won the hearts of Birla family.