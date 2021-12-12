Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Differences Between Akshara And Abhimanyu Akshara Got to Know About Arohi Lies

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: In the show, Aarohi says in front of everyone that she saved Abhimanyu’s life. However, his pole will soon be exposed in front of Akshara.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Star Plus serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is making a lot of noise in the TV world these days. The twists and turns coming in the show have created a different excitement among the fans regarding the show. Recently in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was shown that Akshara, Abhimanyu, Aarohi and Neel had gone to the health camp, where a fire broke out. Abhimanyu was trapped in the camp in the accident, which was saved by Akshara herself by playing on her life. But after he left, Aarohi lied in front of Abhimanyu that he saved his life. Although the twists in the show do not end here, because soon Aarohi’s pole will be exposed in front of Akshara.

It was seen in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ that on one hand Aarohi told Abhimanyu that Akshara had left. On the other hand, when Akshara asked Aarohi about Abhimanyu, he lied to Akshara that he had left. These words of Aarohi caused a rift between Akshara and Abhimanyu. The two went to their respective homes without meeting each other.

After making Akshara sit in the car, Aarohi deliberately went and sat in Abhimanyu’s car. At the same time, when she reached Birla House, Abhimanyu told everyone that Aarohi saved her life. Manjari gets happy hearing Abhimanyu’s words and hugs him. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu’s father reaches the Goenka House to drop him off and thank the Goenka family.

Abhimanyu’s father tells in front of everyone that Aarohi saved Abhimanyu’s life and he will never forget his favor. While the rest of the Goenka family members are happy to hear this, Akshara understands that Aarohi has told the most lies. She says to herself, “Aarohi lied.” A video of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ related to this is also becoming very viral.

Now it remains to be seen in the show what action will Akshara take after Aarohi’s lie is exposed. She will tell Abhimanyu the truth about Aarohi or just forgive her sister’s mistake.