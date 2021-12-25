Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Goes Viral Akshara Get To Know About Abhimanyu Adoption Truth

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to have a big bang. Actually, the truth of Abhimanyu’s life is about to come in front of Akshara.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is making a lot of noise in the TV world these days. The new twists and turns coming in the show every day have not only kept the show ahead in the TRP race, but also created a lot of excitement in the minds of the audience. Recently it was shown in the show that Goenka family and Birla family visit the temple for the wedding puja of Abhimanyu and Aarohi. Everyone reaches there, but Akshara gets stuck in the middle due to rain. However, Abhimanyu reaches with him. But the twists coming in the show do not end here.

In ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, it will be shown that Akshara’s name comes in place of Aarohi’s name along with Abhimanyu on the wedding card at the time of worship. Seeing this, Abhimanyu’s father is not only angry, but Aarohi also starts raging on Akshara. However, Abhimanyu goes ahead and handles the matter and tells everyone how Akshara reached there with this card.

Apart from this, Akshara reaches Birla House with her elder brother Vansh to prepare for the wedding of Abhimanyu and Aarohi. While she is teaching dance to Manjari, in the meantime Abhimanyu gets a message for Manjari, in which he asks his mother to take medicines. Hearing Abhimanyu’s words, Akshara goes upstairs to get medicine.

While she is searching for medicine in Manjari’s room, in the meantime she sees the adoption paper of a child. Regarding this paper, it is believed that that adopted child is none other than Abhimanyu, whose truth is hidden by the whole family. However, in haste, Akshara leaves by placing that paper on the table.

As Akshara is walking down the stairs, Abhimanyu’s father is seen talking to her. Akshara hears that Aarohi and Abhimanyu’s marriage has been postponed for Mantri ji’s surgery. This does not suit the Goenka family. In such a situation, Manish i.e. Akshu’s grandfather gets angry and says, “We should not marry a daughter in a house where there are liars. Your father has changed the date of marriage by lying.”

Apart from this, soon Aarohi’s bust is also going to explode in front of Abhimanyu. Actually, Abhimanyu will come to know that it was not Aarohi but Akshara who saved him in the accident.