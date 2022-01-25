Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Goes Viral Goenka Family Leave Akshara Arohi Fell From Stairs Of Temple

Star Plus’s banging show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is making a lot of noise in TV these days. In the coming days, such twists and turns are being seen in the show, which has raised the excitement of the audience towards the show on the seventh sky. Recently it was shown in the show that Abhimanyu and Akshara reach the temple. On the other hand, Aarohi and Birla and the Goenka family also follow him to the temple. Seeing Akshara and Abhimanyu together, Aarohi starts questioning them. Not only this, she also blames Akshara.

Aarohi accuses Akshara of taking away all her happiness. Hearing these words of Aarohi, Abhimanyu gets furious. But the upcoming twists in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ do not end here. The show will see Akshara holding Abhimanyu’s hand, which enrages the Goenka family. Not only this, he even leaves Akshara’s side.

On the other hand, Aarohi also falls from the steps of the temple while going from there. ‘What is this relationship called’ Some videos related to this are becoming fiercely viral on social media. In the video, Abhimanyu is seen scolding Aarohi. She said, “They take the credit of others themselves. You all will remember that we all felt that Aarohi had saved us from the fire. But the reality is that I was saved by Akshu.”

Telling the truth, Abhimanyu further said, “Your sister was silent for you, for your happiness. She kept quiet on your lie because she didn’t want to lose you. This is the love that your sister does to you.” Apart from Abhimanyu, his mother Manjari also left no stone unturned to narrate Aarohi. On the other hand Aarohi said, “Someone will ask Akshara, the idol of sacrifice, what is she doing here. If I am wrong then this is also wrong.

The video related to the preview of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is also making a lot of headlines on social media. The video shows Manish Goenka shouting at Akshara and saying, ‘Don’t call me Bade Papa.’ At the same time, Aarohi says, “You are Abhimanyu, you had to be trapped in the Chakravyuh. But I did not know that my sister would be the one who created the Chakravyuh. On saying this, Aarohi starts leaving from there, but her foot slips and she falls from the stairs.