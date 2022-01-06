Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Goes Viral Manjri Got To Know About Abhimanyu Niel Action Against Arohi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Manjari comes to know about Abhimanyu’s truth and tries to talk to him.

TV’s banging program ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is making a lot of noise these days. There is definitely some twist and turn in the show every day, due to which the excitement remains in the audience as well. Recently in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was shown that Aarohi and Abhimanyu’s engagement rituals take place at Birla House. Abhimanyu makes several plans to stop the engagement. He first hurts his finger, and also hides the engagement ring. But Akshara stops him from doing so.

The upcoming twists in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ do not end here. Some videos related to the show are becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which Akshara, on one hand, was seen getting upset thinking about Abhimanyu, while on the other hand Abhimanyu was seen ignoring her.

It appeared in the show that after the engagement Akshara becomes very sad. Seeing him, Kairav ​​understands that something is wrong. On the other hand Neil also sees Abhimanyu upset and tries to tell Manjari his truth. But as soon as Neel reaches Manjari, Abhimanyu stops her. On the other hand, as soon as Kairav ​​starts telling about Akshara in front of the family, someone else comes there.

At the same time, Abhimanyu repeatedly ignores Akshara, due to which she gets upset. On the other hand Aarohi tries to get her admission by giving bribe. She also agrees to pay 30 lakh rupees for admission, in which case Neil overhears her words. He immediately decides to tell these things to Abhimanyu.

The preview video of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is also becoming fiercely viral on social media. In this, Akshara tries to call Abhimanyu as Abhi, but he scolds her saying that only Abhi can call her mother. Neil, on the other hand, shows Manjari the engagement video, in which Manjari sees her son hitting a finger. In such a situation, she comes to know that Abhimanyu is not at all happy with the marriage.