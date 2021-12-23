Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Viral Abhimanyu Arohi Marriage Postpone Akshara With Abhi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s marriage will be postponed, while Akshara and Abhi will get closer again.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: TV’s banging show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is rocking the day. The twists and turns coming in the show have also kept the show in the race for TRP. Recently, it was shown in the show that Aarohi and Abhimanyu’s relationship is confirmed, while Mahima plays a trick to bring Abhimanyu and Akshara closer and gives Akshara a job in Birla Hospital. Although Abhimanyu forbids Akshara to accept the job, Akshara still accepts the job. But the special thing is that more bang twists will be seen in the show.

Actually, Abhimanyu gets shocked seeing Akshara in the hospital and invites her to his cabin. Akshara goes there and Abhimanyu starts questioning her, to which Akshu says, “We should be normal.” This thing of Akshara stings Abhimanyu and he takes it as a challenge. On the other hand, the Birla family talks about taking forward the marriage of Abhimanyu and Aarohi.

Abhimanyu’s father tells his mother i.e. Manjari to go to Goenka House and ask him to pursue the marriage. As soon as Manjari reaches the Goenka family with Abhimanyu and somehow reveals this, the Goenka family gets angry. Reflecting on Manjari’s words, Manish asks, “What will happen to us, when we will become a spectacle in front of the society.”

At the same time, Akshara’s great-grandmother tells Manjari, “We do not have to say or hear anything. But if you have any problem or hesitation in your mind, then just tell me whether to get married or not? A video related to the upcoming episode of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is also becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which Akshara and Abhimanyu are seen together again.

Actually, the whole family reaches the temple to perform the rituals related to marriage. Aarohi also reaches there somehow. But Akshara gets stuck on the way due to the storm. However, Abhimanyu reaches there to help her. At the same time, Aarohi, standing far away, keeps watching all this only.