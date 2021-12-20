Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Viral Abhimanyu Arohi Marriage Preparation Start Akshara Action On It

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is making a lot of noise in the TV world these days. New explosions are being seen in the show every day, which has increased the excitement about the show in the minds of the people. Recently in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was shown that Abhimanyu proposes to Aarohi for marriage and Aarohi herself happily agrees for this relationship. To confirm the relationship, the entire Birla family reaches the Goenka House, where Akshara is also present. But the twists coming in the show do not end here.

Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s wedding preparations have started in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While Pandit ji has been called in the Goenka family, on the other hand, Manjari has started preparations for the marriage of her son in the Birla family as well. However, Abhimanyu’s tai ji wants him to marry Akshara, not Aarohi, as she is exactly like Manjari.

Neil, on the other hand, tries to convince Abhimanyu not to do anything that will make things worse instead of fixing it. Neel explains to Abhimanyu that he wants Akshara not Aarohi. Aarohi, on the other hand, tells Akshara that the sooner the wedding takes place, the better as she doesn’t want to lose Abhimanyu once again.

A video of the upcoming episode of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is also going viral on social media. It will be shown in the show that Manjari calls up the entire Goenka House and invites them for dinner. But Kairav ​​tells Akshara not to go there as it might make the situation worse.

Here Abhimanyu also celebrates that Akshara should not come to Birla House for dinner. But as soon as the Goenka family reaches Birla House, they see that in no time Akshara also reaches there with luggage in hand. Everyone is surprised to see him coming there. Now it remains to be seen what action Abhimanyu will take after seeing Akshara.