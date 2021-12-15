Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert Video Viral Abhimanyu Fight With Father For Akshara Arohi Play Games To Difference Them

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu clashes with his father for Akshara’s sake. On the other hand Aarohi also does the trick to separate the two.

Star Plus’s hottest show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has become the favorite of the audience these days. The show has created a lot of excitement among the audience due to the upcoming twists and turns. Recently in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ it was shown that Aarohi lied in front of everyone that he had saved Abhimanyu. Even after Aarohi’s pole was exposed, Akshara did not take any action on this matter, on the contrary, she got into an argument with Abhimanyu. Although Abhimanyu still keeps Akshara in his heart and mind. But the twists of the show do not end here. Aarohi will do another trick to separate Akshara and Abhimanyu.

Videos related to the upcoming episode of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ are becoming very viral. As per the video, Abhimanyu is invited to a music therapy event where he plans to take his mother. The special thing is that Akshara is also going to attend this event, but both have no news about it.

Abhimanyu reaches the event with his mother Manjari, friend Neil and cousin. He is just talking to his mother when Akshara comes on stage. Abhimanyu is stunned on hearing Akshara’s voice and starts looking at her. At the same time, Akshara also gets nervous seeing him. However, Akshara does not hold back from singing for the event.

Abhimanyu’s father gets angry seeing Akshara there and he says, ‘Yeh girl here too’. On the other hand, Abhimanyu starts leaving with his mother, but his uncle stops him from doing so. After the event is over, Abhimanyu’s father makes fun of Akshara by giving her a 2000 note. Seeing this, Abhimanyu gets furious and forbids them to do so.

Apart from this, Aarohi also moves to separate Akshara and Abhimanyu. She tells Akshara, “You wanted to know how can I be sure that you have moved on, say you have nothing to do with Abhimanyu now.” Hearing Aarohi, Akshara says, “Abhimanyu and I have no future together. I am absolutely sure about this.” Abhimanyu overhears these words of Akshara, which breaks his heart.